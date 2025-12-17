Number of Thai soldiers killed in clashes near Cambodian border rises to 19

BANGKOK, December 17. /TASS/. The Thai military death toll from the border conflict with Cambodia has climbed to 19 from 17, Thailand’s Second Army Area reported.

"Clashes are taking place at Ta Kwai and Hill 350. Two of our servicemen were killed in the fighting," the Second Army Area said in a December 16 report. Earlier reports said Thai troops had expanded control of ground above Prasat Ta Kwai, a religious site in Surin province, pushing Cambodian forces out of that area.

Armed clashes began on the border of Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. On December 8, the Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area early in the morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. While Cambodia has not disclosed the number of its fatalities in the conflict, Thailand said the clashes left more than 200 Cambodian soldiers dead. Earlier, Cambodian Information Minister Net Pheaktra said 15 civilians were killed. The Russian embassies in the two countries advised Russian nationals to stay away from visiting border areas.