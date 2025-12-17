Brazil urges BRICS to boost cooperation in fight against terrorism — presidential advisor

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 17. /TASS/. Brazil supports the idea of boosting cooperation between BRICS nations in the fight against international terrorism, Celso Amorim, international affairs advisor to the South American nation’s president, said in an interview with TASS.

"First of all, it’s about information exchange. A potential institutionalization of this partnership, which I see as important, will depend on specific circumstances," he stated.

According to Amorim, a joint fight against international drug trafficking must be another major area of cooperation. "This issue has really gone global and it will affect international relations. In this regard, I believe that intense cooperation between BRICS nations in this field is not only possible but also, clearly, very useful," the Brazilian presidential advisor pointed out.

Amorim announced in April that the Brazilian leadership had already presented other BRICS countries with specific proposals aimed at strengthening the capacities of special agencies.