BANGUI /CAR/, December 11. /TASS/. The Central African Armed Forces (FACA) have complete control of the country's territory. Dmitry Podolsky, security advisor to the CAR president, told TASS that militants periodically enter from Sudan and Chad, but they are quickly identified and eliminated.

"Right now, there are no areas here where, they say, we control 80-90% of the country's territory. In reality, we control 100% of the country's territory. Yes, in some places, militants cross the border from Sudan or Chad, but only for two or three days. We promptly work with FACA to deal with them - either we disperse them, or they retreat, or we destroy them. Therefore, it's not like any region is under militant control. That happened in 2024 in the east of the country," he said.

The advisor clarified that the region was under the control of militants of the UPC (Union for Peace in the Central African Republic) group, but the local army, together with Russian military specialists, cleared the country of them within three days.

"As for the local population, they are motivated to support by the president and current government. Of course, there are regions where the opposition comes from, or where leaders want to change things here by force. There are their ancestral areas, where the local population, of course, supports them. But at the same time, they don't express any negative attitude toward us," Podolsky said.