New EU sanctions could affect Russia's nuclear, steel, oil sectors — EUObserver

BRUSSELS, December 11. /TASS/. The twentieth package of anti-Russian sanctions may affect the nuclear, oil, steel and fertilizer sectors, the EUobserver web portal reported.

According to the publication's diplomatic sources, the European Union will present the next round of sanctions in early 2026.

Since the start of the special military operation, the European Union has imposed large packages of sanctions against Russia, with documents running to hundreds of pages. On October 23, the 19th sanctions package was adopted.