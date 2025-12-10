Rwanda accuses Democratic Republic of Congo of violating peace agreement

PRETORIA, December 10. /TASS/. The Rwandan government has accused the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) of violating the peace agreement signed in Washington on December 4, Rwanda’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on renewed fighting between March 23 Movement rebels and Congolese forces, backed by Burundi.

"These deliberate violations of recently negotiated agreements constitute serious obstacles to peace, resulting in the continued suffering of the population in eastern DRC, as well as a security threat to Rwanda’s western border," the statement reads.

"The DRC has openly stated that it will not observe any ceasefire and is fighting to recapture territories lost to M23, even as the peace process unfolded," the Rwandan Foreign Ministry noted.

The ministry added that Burundi’s forces, stationed in eastern DRC together with the Congolese army, "have been systematically bombing peaceful villages close to the Rwandan border."

The leaders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda signed a peace agreement in Washington on December 4, which provided for a permanent ceasefire, the disarmament of non-government forces, and the prosecution of crimes. However, three days later, Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi in an address to the nation accused Rwanda of violating its commitments under the deal.

On December 2, rebels from the M23 movement launched another offensive in eastern Congo, seizing a number of settlements and approaching the city of Uvira on the border with Burundi. According to Tshisekedi, Rwanda supported the offensive. Meanwhile, Burundi said that on December 2, Rwandan forces had attacked its troops stationed in the DRC at the government's invitation.