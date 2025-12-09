Hungary appreciates all Trump's efforts towards settlement on Ukraine — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Budapest highly appreciates all US President Donald Trump’s efforts towards the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said, adding that diplomatic channels for the peace process must be open.

"We highly commend American President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve peace. We call on all those who undermined the peace talks not to interfere with them. As it turns out, Hungary is right as there is no solution to this war on the battlefield, solutions can only be diplomatic. This is why diplomatic channels should not be closed, but rather opened," he told reporters.

Hungary has always maintained dialogue with Russia, Szijjarto said. "We Hungarians are interested in peace. We are interested in peace returning to Central Europe, and because of our position, we suffer criticism and attacks from many countries," he noted.