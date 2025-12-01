SCO anti-terrorist drills kick off in Iran

TEHRAN, December 1. /TASS/. The Sahand-2025 anti-terrorist drills involving member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have begun in northwestern Iran, Colonel Shahram Askarian, deputy spokesman for the land troops of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said, as quoted by the SNN television channel.

The deputy spokesman noted that the five-day drills started in Iran’s East Azarbaijan Province on Monday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that five countries will take part in the exercises, while 13 or 14 others will observe them. "Such cooperation may create opportunities for expanding ties in various areas related to international security. We hope that this cooperation will go beyond combating terrorism and will also cover the fight against transnational organized crime," he added.