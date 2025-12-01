Over $100 bln of foreign aid might have been stolen by corrupt officials in Kiev — ex-PM

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Corrupt Kiev regime officials may have stolen more than $100 billion of foreign funds allocated to support Ukraine, the country’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov said.

"Approximately $360 billion have been 'pumped' into Ukraine since 2022. <…> Corruption in Ukraine accounts for from 15 to 30%. More likely 30%. <…> If we take the lower limit, or 15%, Ukrainian corrupt officials have embezzled $54 billion. If we take 30%, the sum will be $108 billion," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

It was reported in October that more than 70% of Ukrainians noticed the growth of corruption in the country since the beginning of the special military operation.

On November 10, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies announced a large-scale operation dubbed Midas, to investigate a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. This corruption scandal triggered a profound political crisis in the country. The parliament’s work was blocked as a number of lawmakers, including those with the ruling Servant of the People party, demanded the resignation of Vladimir Zelensky’s office chief Andrey Yermark over possible involvement in corruption schemes. After his apartment and office were raided by anti-corruption officers on November 28, he tendered his resignation.