EC going to expropriate Russian assets in December — Kallas

BRUSSELS, December 1. /TASS/. The European Commission intends to make the decision on the expropriation of Russian assets at the European Council’s meeting on December 18-19, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas told reporters.

"We are not going to leave the Council in December without the result for the financing of Ukraine," Kallas said. "Belgium has legitimate concerns about the risks, but the other member-states have said that they are willing to share those risks. So we are discussing those things, as it was said," she added.

The European Commission announced earlier that it is going to provide Ukraine with military and financial aid in 2026-2027 on account of expropriation of Russian sovereign assets under the guise of the so-called "reparation loan." The greater portion of such assets is blocked on the Euroclear platform in Belgium.