US understands Russia’s position on Ukrainian settlement — Rubio

NEW YORK, November 30. /TASS/. The US administration believes that it has a good understanding of Russia’s position on the US peace plan for Ukraine and will continue to discuss it with Moscow, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after consultations with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida.

"There’s more work to be done. This is delicate. It’s complicated. There are a lot of moving parts, and, obviously, there’s another party involved," he said as quoted by Fox News. "They’ll have to be part of the equation."

"And that will continue later this week when Mr. [US presidential envoy Steve] Witkoff travels to Moscow, although we’ve also been in touch in varying degrees with the Russian side," he noted. "We have a pretty good understanding of their views as well."

According to the US Department of State, the US side is represented by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law. The Ukrainian delegation includes, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa.

The United States proposed a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement, which triggered discontent in Kiev and its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on the plan. According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the delegations agreed on most of the program proposed by Washington, but some key points were left. Later, Trump said that the plan’s points had been reduced to 22.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that his envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Moscow next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin earlier on Sunday that Putin would receive Witkoff before leaving for India on a state visit scheduled for December 4 and 5.