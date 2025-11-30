Rubio says US-Ukraine talks were productive but 'much work remains'

NEW YORK, November 30. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described Sunday’s round of US-Ukraine talks in Florida as productive, but a lot is yet to be done to reach a final result.

"So much work remains, but today was again a very productive and useful session where, I think, additional progress was made," he said as quoted by Fox News.

"We continue to be realistic about how difficult this is, but optimistic, particularly given the fact that as we’ve made progress," he said.

According to the US Department of State, the US side is represented by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law. The Ukrainian delegation includes, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa.