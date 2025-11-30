US-Ukraine talks tough but constructive — agency

PARIS, November 30. /TASS/. The US-Ukraine talks in Florida are tough, with the sides failing so far to arrive at compromise wordings, the AFP news agency reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian delegation.

Although the process is not proceeding smoothly, the source described it as "constructive" and reassured that the sides "want to receive a concrete result to have a subject matter for further talks between the United States and Russia."

Another high-ranking source told AFP that the American side insists on agreeing the plan’s final wording to present it in Moscow. The key stumbling block, according to the source, is the problem of territories, since "the Americans consider themselves merely as mediators" rather than a party backing Kiev.

According to the US Department of State, the US side is represented by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law. The Ukrainian delegation includes, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa.