MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian and US delegations have taken a break after two hours of consultations on ways to settle the Ukrainian crisis in Florida, a Ukrainian media outlet reported.

According to Obshchestvennoye. Novosti, the talks will continue after the break.

The United States proposed a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement, which triggered discontent in Kiev and its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on the plan. According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the delegations agreed on most of the program proposed by Washington, but some key points were left. Later, Trump said that the plan’s points had been reduced to 22.