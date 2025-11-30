Russia in contact with Turkish authorities over attacks on tankers — sources

ISTANBUL, November 30. /TASS/. Russia is in touch with Turkey’s authorities following the attacks on tankers in the Black Sea, Russian diplomatic sources told TASS.

"Currently, the Russian side is in contact with the Turkish authorities on this matter. Russian diplomatic missions in Turkey are offering all necessary assistance in this situation," they said.

The Gambian-flagged Kairos and Virat tanker were heading for Russia unloaded on November 28 when they sent distress signals while being 28 and 38 nautical miles, respectively, off Turkey in the Black Sea. The Kairos reported a fire in its engine room. The Virat reported hull damage, with no fire. The Virat came under another drone attack on Saturday morning.