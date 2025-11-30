Umerov announces beginning of meeting with US officials

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation has begun a meeting with US administration officials on issues of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Rusetm Umerov said.

"A meeting between the Ukrainian delegation with the American side on steps toward a fair peace has be*gun in the United States," Umerov, who leads the Ukrainian delegation, wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Umerov, he is in touch with Vladimir Zelensky and is holding the talks on the basis of Zelensky’s instructions and drafts reached during talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Geneva.

Reuters reported earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, would meet with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida on November 30.

The United States proposed a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement, which triggered discontent in Kiev and its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on the plan. According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the delegations agreed on most of the program proposed by Washington, but some key points were left. Later, Trump said that the plan’s points had been reduced to 22. The Ukraine delegation was originally supposed to be led by Zelensky office head Andrey Yermak but he resigned on Friday amid the corruption scandal and Umerov was appointed to replace his as the delegation’s head.