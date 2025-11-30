Turkey hopes for soonest peace settlement of Ukrainian crisis — top diplomat

ISTANBUL, November 30. /TASS/. Turkey hopes that Russia and Ukraine will make a peace deal as soon as possible, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after talks with the Iranian leadership in Tehran.

"From the very beginning, Turkey has been making effort toward a peaceful settlement [in Ukraine]. We support all the steps and efforts by the Europeans, Ukraine, Russia, and the United States on this track and take part in them. I hope we will soon see Russia and Ukraine reaching an agreement," he said as cited by the Turkish foreign ministry on its X page.