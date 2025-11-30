Belarus ready to build dialogue with NATO to ensure security — Defense Ministry

MINSK, November 30. /TASS/. Minsk seeks to ensure security in Eastern Europe and is ready to build dialogue with NATO countries, said Valery Revenko, head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s Department for International Military Cooperation and the defense chief’s defense cooperation assistant.

"We have accredited a number of NATO member states in Belarus. The number currently stands at ten. We are ready to explain Belarus’ positions to them and we are also ready to listen to their positions to reach a consensus in order to ensure security in our region," he told VoyenTV.

According to Revenko, there are many issues between Belarus and the West, including NATO members. "The West sought to make Belarus follow its interests and narratives; it wanted to isolate Belarus and inflict certain economic, political and moral damage on the country," the official noted.

"We clearly don’t agree with that. We pursue our own policy, aimed at ensuring good-neighborliness and security in the Eastern European region, which runs counter to the West’s views. This entire situation has affected our relations with Western countries, including European Union and NATO nations," Revenko stressed, adding that Minsk still maintained contact with Western countries.