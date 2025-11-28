{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

EU continues to hamper peace efforts under illusion of Kiev’s victory — Dutch MP

Ralf Dekker went on to say that "fortunately, the dialogue with Russia resumed" when Donald Trump took office

THE HAGUE, November 28. /TASS/. EU countries that believe in the future "victory" of the Kiev regime, are living in their own imaginary world and obstruct the implementation of the US peace plan by supporting Ukraine, Dutch parliament member Ralf Dekker from the right-wing Forum for Democracy party said.

"It appears that the European countries are living in an imaginary world. Russia is close to completely obliterating the Ukrainian military machine, which took more than ten years for NATO to build," he said during parliamentary debates.

The lawmaker went on to say that "fortunately, the dialogue with Russia resumed" when Donald Trump took office, but "European countries, with the exception of Hungary, have ignored constructive diplomatic solutions."

Dekker emphasized that the US president "wants to put the crisis to an end as quickly as possible," despite pressure from US political establishment, Europe and Kiev. He added that the Putin-Trump meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, was a "reassuring turn of events," enabling the sides to continue contacts at various levels.

At the same time, the lawmaker continued, the European Union and Ukraine have put forward their own set of proposals in response to Washington’s plan, which contained provisions that Moscow would not accept. Among them he named the possibility of Kiev’s NATO membership and security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

"Obviously, it will be impossible to negotiate with Russia on these terms," Dekker said, describing the US proposals as "viable and realistic."

The lawmaker added that Europe has been "torpedoing" peace-oriented efforts of the United States, bringing the situation to a point where Kiev’s total capitulation will be inevitable.

"We act as if we are winners. But it is becoming more and more obvious that we are losers," he said.

Against this backdrop, Dekker called upon the Dutch government to promote a "moderate approach" within the pro-Ukrainian 'Coalition of the Willing' and "not to obstruct the implementation" of the US peace deal.

 

Trump’s plan

Last week, Washington unveiled a 28-point peace initiative that drew criticism from Kiev and its European partners, who pushed for significant revisions. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva on the proposal, talks that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as "the most productive" since the start of the conflict.

According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the two delegations aligned on most of the plan, but some points were set aside for discussion at a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. The date of the meeting remains undecided. Later, Trump said the number of provisions in the document was reduced from 28 to 22.

Answering to reporters’ questions about Trump’s plan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia generally agrees that the US list of points on Ukraine "can be used" as the basis for future agreements. A US negotiating team, whose composition is yet to be approved by Trump, will arrive in Moscow for negotiations early next week.

Tags
UkraineUnited StatesThe Netherlands
Former US law enforcement officer tells why he decided to move to Russia
Eddie Gonzales added that he "wanted to get to know Russia"
Read more
Putin hopes for swift conclusion to special operation in Ukraine
"The sooner - the better, if we achieve the special military operation’s objectives," the Russian leader emphasized
Read more
European Parliament calls for Russian assets expropriation before signing deal on Ukraine
The resolution also contains demands to compensate for the damage caused to Ukraine, renounce recognition of territorial gains and deploy international peacekeeping forces on both sides of the line of contact
Read more
Putin indicated that US plan on Ukraine may lay foundation for peace process — expert
The Russian leader "once again said that this was the question for the US and Russia to decide," Vladimir Zharikhin noted
Read more
Russia honors $71.3 mln Eurobond coupon payment — Finance Ministry
Funds were received by the Eurobonds payment agent
Read more
Death toll in Hong Kong fire rises to 94
According to South China Morning Post, the number of those who received burns or injuries has risen to 155
Read more
US sides with Russia’s position on Ukraine in some ways — Putin
The Russian leader stressed the need to sit down at a table and discuss in detail specific issues
Read more
IAEA experts report that hostilities resumed not far from ZNPP — IAEA chief
"IAEA staff present at the plant has reported hearing military activity daily, often very close to the plant," Rafael Grossi said
Read more
Press review: Russia-US leak intrigue and EU moves to grab Moscow's assets by year-end
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 27th
Read more
Putin says he didn’t expect new US sanctions on Russian oil companies
"Amid the healthy new relations that were emerging, sanctions are imposed, which are undoubtedly harming our relations," the Russian President stated
Read more
Russian army approaches Gulyaipole, will advance further — Putin
According to the President, the Russian troops are 1.5-2 kilometers away from the town
Read more
Confrontation with Russia leads EU to crisis, threatens escalation — Dutch MP
Dekker explained that the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West "do not achieve their goal" and "harm only the European countries"
Read more
Belarus to host CSTO drills ‘Indestructible Brotherhood,’ ‘Barrier’ in October 2026
Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin invited Kyrgyz servicemen to take part in the drills
Read more
Russia’s science expenditures total $95 bln, must be increased further — official
Anton Kobyakov pointed out that business contributions to science in Russia account for only up to 30% of total funding
Read more
Guinea-Bissau 'Opting' for a Coup
The military is holding the president in the Joint Staff premises
Read more
US begins to recruit mercenaries for Ukrainian army in the Philippines — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova clarified that "citizens of that country who sign a contract are issued a Schengen work visa at the consular section of the German embassy in Manila"
Read more
Russia ready to return of EU business but not to prejudice of its partners — Putin
Many niches in our market were taken by Russian manufacturers in the first instance, the president said
Read more
Lukashenko advises Zelensky to negotiate for sake of preserving Ukraine
The Belarusian President emphasized that if Ukraine had honored the Minsk agreements, the conflict might have been avoided
Read more
Su-57 successful in new types of combat missions — Rostec CEO
Sergey Chemezov said the Su-57 already outperforms many of its foreign counterparts in numerous aspects
Read more
Minsk approves ratification of Belarus-Russia deal on unified energy market
Under standard procedure, the document must now be sent to the president for signature
Read more
Capital of West African’s Guinea-Bissau under full military control — Russian Embassy
The streets are empty, and all civil service institutions, including banks, markets and shops, remain closed
Read more
Ukraine unable to take down Russia’s Tornado-S guided rockets
Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov emphasized the enemy finds it hard to take them down even with the help of Western-made air defense systems
Read more
US points on Ukraine could form basis for future agreements — Putin
The American side takes Russia's position, which was discussed before and after Anchorage, into account in some ways, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Moscow-led bloc takes all global threats into account when planning drills — official
Imangali Tasmagambetov said this includes the factors that can emerge along the borders of CSTO nations
Read more
Issue of power supplies from Zaporozhye plant to be solved after reaching peace — Rosatom
Russia does not rule out international cooperation in using electricity from the plant, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev stated
Read more
Truck jams on Russian-Kazakh border caused by fighting illegal imports — Putin
The Russian leader noted that each truck that crossed the border should have a specific set of documents agreed upon between the two countries
Read more
Air defenses destroy 18 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions — top brass
In particular, 10 UAVs were intercepted over the Rostov Region
Read more
Kiev loses 1,460 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russia has sufficient liquid assets — Central Bank
Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Philipp Gabuniya stressed that nothing jeopardized Russia's financial stability
Read more
Scott Ritter: Humanity staring down Armageddon without arms control
Read more
Russian Solntsepek flamethrowers hit Ukrainian strongholds near Gulayipole
A large number of Ukrainian troops, as well as engineering structures were eliminated weakening the enemy defenses, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
EU preparing for military confrontation with Russia — senior diplomat
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Russia’s relations with European countries are currently in a state of deep crisis
Read more
Israeli forces expel over 30,000 Palestinians from refugee camps — UNRWA
According to the UN agency, Israeli forces "completely dispersed the refugee camps in Tulkarm, Jenin, and Nur Shams"
Read more
If US unwilling to extend New START, so be it — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that the New START treaty expires in February
Read more
Death toll from Hong Kong fire rises to 75 — news agency
There have been no reports of Russians among the disaster's victims
Read more
Russian troops liberate Vasyukovka community in Donetsk region over past 24 hours
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Putin completes visit to Kyrgyzstan
At Manas airport, the Russian leader was escorted by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov
Read more
Roscosmos, NASA enjoy reliable partnership, Russian space body's chief says
"Despite any disagreements that may exist, Roscosmos and NASA are working together very productively," Dmitry Bakanov stated
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the red on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Index lost 1.76%, the RTS Index declined by 1.33%
Read more
Signing documents with Ukrainian regime is pointless — Putin
The Russian President believes that the Ukrainian authorities made a fundamental and strategic mistake when they succumbed to the fear of participating in the presidential elections
Read more
Russia, Kyrgyzstan work to overcome sanctions, but focus on future — Putin
The Russian leader emphasized that Moscow and Bishkek were thinking about the prospects of their relations
Read more
Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream pipeline sabotage extradited to Germany — news agency
According to the sources, Sergey Kuznetsov will soon be taken to Karlsruhe, where the German Public Prosecutor General’s Office is located
Read more
Putin offers Xi condolences over Hong Kong fire — Kremlin
In his telegram, the Russian leader wished for a speedy recovery to all those who were injured
Read more
Moldova may be preparing provocation against Russia — Russian Foreign Ministry
The Romanian border service has recently found lethal weapons, components and ammunition in a truck belonging to a Moldovan transport company at the Moldovan-Romanian border and "experts are wondering about the origin of these weapons, since they are not used by the Moldovan army," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Recognition of Crimea, Donbass as Russian territory to be topic for talks with US — Putin
According to the Russian leader, this is one of the key points of negotiations
Read more
No role at negotiating table on Ukraine for Europe, senior Russian diplomat says
Accoridng to Alexander Grushko, it is very hard to see Europe as having a legitimate place at the negotiating table, taking into account Europe’s recent mediation track record
Read more
Russia finalizing development of strike systems — Putin
The head of state warned that in case of materialization of US plans Moscow will drop the memorandum on deployment of small and medium range strike assets
Read more
Ritter compares BRICS to child, says world must create conditions for its development
According to the expert, in a multipolar world, the US should not be the central player, but rather, one of many
Read more
Russian cosmonauts aboard ISS make cake for arriving Soyuz MS-28 crew
"We were looking forward to the arrival of Expedition 74 aboard Soyuz MS-28, and made a holiday cake for them," TASS correspondent aboard the ISS, Alexey Zubritsky, said
Read more
Russia sees developing ties, military industry as goals during CSTO presidency — Putin
Another area of the CSTO's work, the president said, will be to improve the work of the organization's governing bodies
Read more
Poland prepares infrastructure for possible US troop surge — top defense official
There are currently about 10,000 US troops stationed in Poland
Read more
Two US National Guard soldiers shot in Washington — media
The shooting occurred in a park near the White House
Read more
Putin points to clash of views on Ukrainian conflict in West
Steve Witkoff should not be criticized for being "too polite" in treating his Russian counterpart, the Russian leader said
Read more
Ukraine run by CIA, MI-6 specialists, not Zelensky — former PM
Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolai Azarov said the Ukrainian authorities are fulfilling ready-made plans "under supervision from Western specialists"
Read more
Russia proposes large-scale weapons program to CSTO — Putin
The president pointed out that during Russia’s chairmanship of the organization in 2026, efforts will be concentrated on boosting the combat readiness of national contingents and enhancing the command and control of collective forces
Read more
Armed forces, people ready to defend Venezuela from aggression — president
Nicolas Maduro recalled that "for 17 weeks, foreign imperialist forces have constantly threatened to disrupt peace in the Caribbean, South America, and Venezuela, using false and absurd arguments that even the US public does not believe"
Read more
Russia to take compensatory measures, if US INF systems threaten it — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov commented on recent movements of the American Typhon missile system, which is capable of launching Tomahawk cruise missiles among other munitions
Read more
EU, NATO start preparations for big war with Russia — diplomat
Russia is not seeking confrontation, but instead has been "working with like-minded partners to create a common security architecture in Eurasia," Denis Gonchar said
Read more
Russia to provide first batch of Sukhoi-35 jets to China by mid December — source
Originally the deliveries were to begin as of next year, but eventually a decision was made to speed up the process
Read more
CSTO's role, weapons-sharing program: Putin’s statements in Bishkek
TASS has compiled the key statements by the Russian leader
Read more
West will sooner lose its leading role in global economy due to sanctions — expert
According to Valery Andrianov, the declining role of Western currencies in international settlements is one link in a complex chain of factors leading to the exacerbation of global problems
Read more
US cannot afford to create new types of weapons similar to Russian ones — Scott Ritter
According to the expert, a misunderstanding between Russia and the US on the issue of arms control could lead to a dangerous escalation
Read more
Russia ready to discuss strategic stability issues with the US — Putin
The President emphasized that Russia was prepared to address all issues in cooperation with the US
Read more
Scott Ritter slams demands to limit Ukrainian army to 800,000 troops as ‘absurd’
The expert noted that Ukraine should be interested in reaching a peace agreement soon because it was moving toward an inevitable military collapse
Read more
Tensions between Kallas and Belgium flaring over frozen Russian assets — Euroactiv
One of the participants in the meeting said Kaja Kallas was "very condescending" in her remarks about Belgium’s position
Read more
IOC allows Russian figure skaters Petrosian, Gumennik to participate in Olympics
Adeliia Petrosian and Petr Gumennik won the qualifying tournament in Beijing in September and qualified for the Olympics
Read more
Second Russian-made MC-21 aircraft starts flight certification tests — Rostec
The state corporation noted that this aircraft completed a nonstop flight from Irkutsk to Zhukovsky on November 13
Read more
European automotive industry fades, Putin says
"The Chinese make electric car better and cheaper than Europeans," the head of state noted
Read more
Europeans don't want peace in Ukraine, even though they won't win war — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader expressed optimism that Europeans would eventually recognize the importance of a negotiated resolution
Read more
Russia, Pakistan agree to develop multimodal transport networks — minister
According to Pakistani Energy Minister Awais Leghari, the sides agreed to continue work on the test launch of a freight train along the North-South International Transport Corridor
Read more
Exports from Russia to Thailand could be expanded through supply of machinery
Chairman of the Board of Eximbank of Russia Pyotr Zaselsky noted the growing interest in products from the Made in Russia segment such as eco-friendly products, cosmetics, goods for children and home
Read more
Non-oil and gas sectors already provide three fourths of budget revenues — PM
According to Mikhail Mishustin, Russia's non-oil and gas revenues profitability increased by more than 13%
Read more
Abu Dhabi actively used for contacts between Russian, Ukrainian special services — Putin
The Russian leader said that he had heard some "information noise" regarding the meeting that recently took place in the UAE
Read more
US peace plan, special military operation, contacts in UAE: what Putin said
According to the Russian leader, the US list of points on Ukraine "can be used" as the basis for future agreements
Read more
Putin: Russia sets up continuous radar field of missile early warning system
The Syria operation has demonstrated the Russian troops’ increased capabilities, Putin noted
Read more
EU seeks to derail Ukraine peace efforts — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, if the word "peace" had truly meant something to the EU, its member states would not have played games with the Minsk agreements
Read more
Russia to respect Ukrainian people's sovereignty after conflict ends — US analyst
Scott Ritter stressed that the Ukraine of the future should be neutral and prosperous
Read more
Russia’s Su-35S jets disable US F-16s, French Mirages in Ukraine operation — Rostec chief
Sergey Chemezov said the Su-35S engages targets at distances of hundreds of kilometers
Read more
Ukrainian troops in Kharkov Region sabotaging command orders — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Commander of Ukraine’s Kharkov battlegroup Mikhail Drapaty has warned about tough measures against commanders who do not implement orders
Read more
Nuremberg legacy should serve as effective principle of world order — TASS chief
Andrey Kondrashov also underscored the crucial role of media coverage in preserving historical truth
Read more
Soyuz MS-28 brings new crew of two Russian cosmonauts, one American astronaut to ISS
The crew includes Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergey Mikayev, as well as NASA astronaut Christopher Williams
Read more
There have been no drafts of treaty on Ukraine, only questions for discussion — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that he had discussed this set of questions with American negotiators before his visit to Alaska
Read more
Russia’s international reserves dropped by $5 bln over week — Central Bank
International reserves amounted to $729.1 bln as of the close of business on November 21, 2025
Read more
Russia’s Almaz-Antey to feature Antey-4000 air defense system at arms show in Egypt
"This surface-to-air missile system ensures reliable protection of administrative, industrial and military facilities and groups of forces," the Almaz-Antey press office stressed
Read more
Inspection of launch site reveals damage to launch pad components — Roscosmos
"Such damage may appear after launch, so an inspection like this is mandatory in international practice," the statement said
Read more
Macron announces voluntary military service in France
The president specified that the program will be available to young people between the ages of 18 and 19, including both men and women
Read more
Calls for firing Witkoff after 'leaks' aim to derail peace process — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that US President Donald Trump had spoken indirectly in defense of Steve Witkoff recently
Read more
Ukraine peace deal should rule out US military presence near Russian borders — Wagenknecht
Wagenknecht said an agreement on Ukraine should not be to Germany's detriment
Read more
EU leadership actively blocking peaceful solution for Ukraine — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stressed that a return to previous relations with the EU is impossible
Read more
Russian troops use several types of Rostec’s hi-tech drones in Ukraine operation
Rostec’s drones include systems of various classes and designation, and also platforms of various configurations, from standard aircraft-type UAVs to vertical take-off and landing hybrid drones
Read more
EU’s plan for using frozen Russian assets for Kiev may push debts costs higher — Euroclear
According to the Brussels-based central securities depositary, such a mechanism would be perceived as "confiscation" outside the European Union and spook investors
Read more
Russia still open to discuss European security issues with West — Putin
"We all realize that we need to sit down at the negotiating table and discuss this seriously. Every word matters there," the Russian president noted
Read more
Confiscation of Russian assets in Europe would be theft — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the confiscation of Russian assets would sharply reduce trust in the Eurozone
Read more
General N’Tam appointed transitional president of Guinea-Bissau — AFP
Horta N’Tam was named head of state by the military, which the day before ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and took control of the country
Read more
Russia has regular contacts with US on mutual irritants — deputy foreign minister
"This is routine diplomatic work, and there is no need to make a fuss over it," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
NATO actions led Euro-Atlantic security system to point of collapse — Russian diplomat
"Constant violations of the principles of sovereign equality, non-use of force or threat of force, non-interference into domestic affairs has led us to the most serious crisis of global security since World War Two," Denis Gonchar added
Read more
Russia says closely monitors military preparations of EU, NATO at its borders
The NATO countries are actually preparing a springboard for the transfer of large military contingents and heavy weapons by the hands of the European Union, noted Zakharova
Read more
Russian President Putin expects US envoy Witkoff for negotiations in Moscow
The US Special Presidential envoy is scheduled to visit Moscow next week
Read more
Historic synagogue set on fire in western Ukraine
According to Israeli Ambassador Mikhail Brodsky, there were no casualties
Read more
Guinea-Bissau’s ousted president arrives in Senegal
Circumstances of Umaro Sissoco Embalo's departure from Guinea-Bissau have not been disclosed
Read more
Putin says he doesn’t consider Russia’s production capacities to be ‘oversized’
"We provide preferential terms for the acquisition of our weapons and equipment by CSTO countries," the President recalled
Read more