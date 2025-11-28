EU continues to hamper peace efforts under illusion of Kiev’s victory — Dutch MP

THE HAGUE, November 28. /TASS/. EU countries that believe in the future "victory" of the Kiev regime, are living in their own imaginary world and obstruct the implementation of the US peace plan by supporting Ukraine, Dutch parliament member Ralf Dekker from the right-wing Forum for Democracy party said.

"It appears that the European countries are living in an imaginary world. Russia is close to completely obliterating the Ukrainian military machine, which took more than ten years for NATO to build," he said during parliamentary debates.

The lawmaker went on to say that "fortunately, the dialogue with Russia resumed" when Donald Trump took office, but "European countries, with the exception of Hungary, have ignored constructive diplomatic solutions."

Dekker emphasized that the US president "wants to put the crisis to an end as quickly as possible," despite pressure from US political establishment, Europe and Kiev. He added that the Putin-Trump meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, was a "reassuring turn of events," enabling the sides to continue contacts at various levels.

At the same time, the lawmaker continued, the European Union and Ukraine have put forward their own set of proposals in response to Washington’s plan, which contained provisions that Moscow would not accept. Among them he named the possibility of Kiev’s NATO membership and security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

"Obviously, it will be impossible to negotiate with Russia on these terms," Dekker said, describing the US proposals as "viable and realistic."

The lawmaker added that Europe has been "torpedoing" peace-oriented efforts of the United States, bringing the situation to a point where Kiev’s total capitulation will be inevitable.

"We act as if we are winners. But it is becoming more and more obvious that we are losers," he said.

Against this backdrop, Dekker called upon the Dutch government to promote a "moderate approach" within the pro-Ukrainian 'Coalition of the Willing' and "not to obstruct the implementation" of the US peace deal.

Trump’s plan

Last week, Washington unveiled a 28-point peace initiative that drew criticism from Kiev and its European partners, who pushed for significant revisions. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva on the proposal, talks that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as "the most productive" since the start of the conflict.

According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the two delegations aligned on most of the plan, but some points were set aside for discussion at a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. The date of the meeting remains undecided. Later, Trump said the number of provisions in the document was reduced from 28 to 22.

Answering to reporters’ questions about Trump’s plan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia generally agrees that the US list of points on Ukraine "can be used" as the basis for future agreements. A US negotiating team, whose composition is yet to be approved by Trump, will arrive in Moscow for negotiations early next week.