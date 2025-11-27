THE HAGUE, November 27. /TASS/. European countries' continued policy of confrontation with Russia and military support for Ukraine threatens Europe's economic stability and increases the risk of a new escalation on the continent, Ralf Dekker, a member of the Dutch parliament from the right-wing Forum for Democracy party, said.

"Russia is confidently defeating Ukraine, and NATO cannot do anything about it," he said during a parliamentary debate. Dekker explained that the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West "do not achieve their goal" and "harm only the European countries."

The parliamentarian noted that the Coalition of the Willing, of which the Netherlands is a part, is dominated by a unified mindset: "condemnation of Russia's actions and a course towards continued confrontation even contrary to the intentions of the United States." According to him, such a situation is "absurd, cynical and completely contrary to the actual state of affairs."

Thus, under the guise of striving for a "just world," the EU is "increasingly sacrificing Kiev to a war that it is obviously losing" and dragging Europe into a deep financial crisis that promises an "extremely problematic future" with real risks of conflict expansion.