Europe planning for withdrawal of US support from Ukraine — FT

LONDON, November 24. /TASS/. President Donald Trump may terminate US support for Ukraine, the Financial Times (FT) reported citing a European official.

"That’s a scenario we are obviously planning for," the British newspaper quoted the official as saying. According to him, the US leader could withdraw his support "in frustration."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters at a Geneva meeting on resolving the Ukraine conflict on Sunday that he did not rule out a conversation between Trump and Vladimir Zelensky occurring in the coming days. After that, CBS News quoted the two countries’ officials familiar with the matter as saying that the United States and Ukraine are discussing the possibility of bringing Zelensky to the United States this week but that whether that happens will depend on the outcome of Sunday’s peace talks. Trump is pushing for a peace deal by Thanksgiving, which is celebrated on November 27 this year, the US television channel explained.