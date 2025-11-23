Hezbollah confirms death of its military commander

BEIRUT, November 24 /TASS/. Hezbollah has confirmed the death of its commander Haytham Ali Tabtabai in an Israeli strike on southern Beirut.

"We confirm the martyr death of military commander Haytham Ali Tabtabai and his comrades in arms," it said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel. "We offer our condolences to their families and wish the soonest recovery to those wounded."

According to the Lebanese health ministry, the Israeli attack claimed five lives and left 28 more people wounded.