US peace plan for Ukraine is the best it could hope for — Pentagon

LONDON, November 22. /TASS/. A US delegation led by US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll held a meeting with European officials on Friday that was "nauseating" for the EU, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

"Ukraine is in a very bad position and now is the best time for peace," the newspaper quoted Driscoll as saying at a meeting in Kiev at the residence of US charge d’affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis.

He noted that the US is not negotiating the details of Washington's plan, and Europe will only participate in discussions on security guarantees in future talks.

The newspaper emphasized that EU representatives called the tone of the meeting "nauseating" and pointed to the US' use of Vladimir Zelensky's political weakness to push through a deal on Ukraine. "It turns out this is even worse than we thought," one of the newspaper's European sources said.

American sources told the Financial Times emphasized that the meeting was "positive, straightforward and respectful."

New US plan

On November 20, at a meeting in Kiev, an American delegation led by US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll presented Zelensky with Trump's plan for settling the conflict. According to the Financial Times, the 28-point peace plan, approved by Trump, calls for significant concessions from Kiev.

The next day, Reuters reported that the US administration demanded Ukraine sign the plan by November 27, threatening to halt arms supplies and intelligence sharing otherwise.

At a meeting with the Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the American 28-point peace plan could form the basis for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. "But this text has not been discussed with us in detail," the president pointed out. "And I can guess why. I believe the reason is the same: the US administration has not yet secured the Ukrainian side's agreement. Ukraine is against it," Putin emphasized.