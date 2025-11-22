LONDON, November 22. /TASS/. Prolonging the conflict in Ukraine will not improve Kiev's negotiating position, The Economist reported, citing a Ukrainian intelligence source.

"Right now, we are holding on, just about. In two months’ time, who knows? The deal on offer won’t get any better by then either," the source said.

The magazine emphasized that Ukraine is facing several crises simultaneously, including the rapid advance of Russian troops, a shortage of infantry, and domestic political scandals.