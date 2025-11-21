Trump believes that Ukrainian conflict nearing settlement

WASHINGTON, November 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that the Ukrainian conflict is nearing a settlement, though he is not yet ready to speak about it with certainty.

"I think they're getting reasonably close, but I don't want to predict," the US leader told reporters at the White House when asked about the prospects of the parties reaching an agreement. Trump added that he had hoped for a quicker settlement in Ukraine. "I have a very good relationship with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. I thought it would have maybe happened quicker," he explained. "But it does take two to tango," the US leader empasized.

"It's a war that should have never happened. It happened. I blame the person also sitting right behind this desk," Trump said, referring to former US President Joe Biden.

On November 20, at a meeting in Kiev, an American delegation led by US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll presented Zelensky with Trump's plan for settling the conflict. According to the Financial Times, the 28-point peace plan, approved by Trump, calls for significant concessions from Kiev.

The next day, Reuters reported that the US administration demanded Ukraine sign the plan by November 27, threatening to halt arms supplies and intelligence sharing otherwise.

At a meeting with the Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the American 28-point peace plan could form the basis for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. "But this text has not been discussed with us in detail," the president pointed out. "And I can guess why. I believe the reason is the same: the US administration has not yet secured the Ukrainian side's agreement. Ukraine is against it," Putin emphasized.