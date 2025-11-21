Zelensky says discussed peace plan with Vance, Driscoll for about one hour

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has said that he had about an hour-long phone call with US Vice President JD Vance and Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll where they discussed the newest US peace plan.

"We spoke with US Vice President JD Vance and Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll for nearly an hour. We discussed many details of the American side’s proposal to end the war," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Zelensky, they agreed to continue working with the US and Europe, delegating the task to advisors.

A US delegation led by Driscoll that was visiting Kiev on November 20 handed over to Zelensky US President Donald Trump’s plan for settling the conflict. According to The Financial Times (FT), the 28-point peace plan, approved by Trump, entails significant concessions from Kiev. The newspaper noted, citing Ukrainian officials, that the White House is working aggressively to try to end the conflict in Ukraine by the end of the year.

On Friday, Reuters reported that the US administration has given Ukraine an ultimatum demanding that it sign the Trump plan by November 27 and warned that it would halt weapons and intel supplies otherwise. In an interview with Fox News, the American leader confirmed such an ultimatum.

Under the US peace plan, details of which were leaked to the Western media, the United States and other countries would recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories Ukraine will have to cede. In exchange, Kiev will be granted security guarantees from the United States and Europe. A demilitarized zone is to be created in areas Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn from. The Ukrainian army will be heavily reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. The plan also provides for a ban on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine and recognizing the Russian language as a state one. According to Bloomberg, the plan also envisages the lifting of the anti-Russian sanctions.