Trump, Zelensky to discuss American peace plan over phone next week — TV

LONDON, November 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky will hold a phone call to discuss America's latest peace plan for resolving the Ukrainian conflict next week, Sky News reported citing sources.

Zelensky will hold consultations with the leaders of Great Britain, France, Italy and Germany before that.

Under the plan, the United States and other countries will have to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories that Ukraine will have to give up. Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. Moreover, a demilitarized zone will be created, and Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn from any areas therein.

The Axios portal quoted an American official as saying that the line of contact between the nations in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will be frozen, and Russia will have to return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army will be significantly reduced and will lose long-range weapons. The deployment of foreign troops will be banned, and Russian will have to become an official state language. Bloomberg reported that the new US plan also provides for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.