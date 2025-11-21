MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has actually turned down the United States’ 28-point peace plan, a Ukrainian lawmaker said, commenting on Zelensky’s address to the nation.

"In his 10-minute address, Zelensky said a couple of really important things. As a matter of fact, he doesn’t accept the peace plan and will try to change it. We are going to be under information pressure next week - I understand there will be more NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine - TASS) tapes," Alexey Goncharenko (designated as terrorist and extremist in Russia) wrote on his Telegram channel.

After a phone call with the UK, German, and French leaders, Zelensky said in an address to the nation that he would offer an alternative to the American peace settlement plan.