Zelensky says will offer alternative to US peace plan

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Ukraine will offer an alternative to the American peace settlement plan, Vladimir Zelensky has promised.

"We will continue working with America and all the partners. We will look for a solution with our main partner – the United States. I will present our arguments, I will work to persuade it, I will offer alternatives," he said in an address to the nation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff were in contact with both Russia and Ukraine regarding the peace plan floated by Washington.

Under the US peace plan, details of which were leaked to the Western media, the United States and other countries would recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories Ukraine will have to cede. In exchange, Kiev will be granted security guarantees from the United States and Europe. A demilitarized zone is to be created in areas Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn from. The Ukrainian army will be heavily reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. The plan also provides for a ban on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine and recognizing the Russian language as a state one. According to Bloomberg, the plan also envisages the lifting of the anti-Russian sanctions.