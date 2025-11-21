MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Declassified SBU documents reveal that the Security Service of Ukraine reported to former President Viktor Yanukovych about heightened US government activity and intelligence operations preceding the 2013 "Maidan," according to materials that form the basis of former officer Vasily Prozorov’s book, available to TASS.

The SBU documented that "US presence in Ukraine after the escalation of the socio-political situation was marked by significant activation of US government structures and non-governmental organizations." The reports specifically noted that "from December 2013 to January 2014, our country was regularly visited by delegations of high-ranking US officials (Senators John McCain and Christopher Murphy, Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and others), who held meetings with representatives of the opposition and state authorities."

Simultaneously, the SBU informed Yanukovych that "the CIA and FBI were engaged in identifying individuals and organizations in Ukraine with ties to Russia on the eve of the ‘Maidan’ events." While US intelligence officers maintained official contacts with Ukrainian law enforcement and "avoided situations that would give grounds to accuse them of interfering in internal affairs," their "primary operational interest" centered on "organizations and individuals connected with Russia."

The documents also reveal direct US involvement in protest activities, noting that "US diplomat T. Pergalsky is in constant contact with activists of the opposition movement," including discussing "the seizure of the building of the Ukrainian Justice Ministry by activists of ‘Common Cause’" on January 27, 2014. The documents also contain information about efforts by US diplomats to gain access to official information from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, citing an example where "Jackson Gresh, a representative of the US Embassy’s military attache in Ukraine, attempted through unofficial channels to obtain classified information from officials of the Internal Troops of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry."

Additionally, the documents note that various NGOs operating in US interests collected political data, using Ukrainian protest activists who had previously participated in US-funded grant projects as information sources.

On 'Euromaidan' in Ukraine

Unrest in central Kiev erupted in late 2013 after protesters accused President Yanukovych of rejecting the EU Association Agreement. The "Euromaidan" demonstrations saw radical groups set up a tent camp, seize administrative buildings, and form armed "self-defense units" that clashed with police.

The climax unfolded on February 18-20, 2014, when unidentified snipers fired into crowds, killing over 80 people and injuring hundreds, with more than 20 later succumbing to their injuries in hospitals. Victims included both protesters and members of the Berkut special police unit.

Yanukovych and most of his government subsequently fled Ukraine in what was widely regarded as a coup d’etat. Ukraine's Prosecutor General opened cases against Yanukovych for mass murder and against Berkut members for carrying out "criminal orders." However, crimes committed against law enforcement remain unprosecuted, and the "case of the snipers" remains unresolved.