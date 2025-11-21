EC to continue attempts of expropriating Russian assets

BRUSSELS, November 21. /TASS/. The European Commission will attempt to expropriate Russian sovereign assets irrespective of whether peace proposals of the US on Ukraine are implemented or not, Commission Spokesperson Paula Pinho said at a briefing.

"I can confirm that the ongoing work, the ongoing intense work on the immobilized Russian assets will continue," she said.

The European Commission estimated financial requirements of Kiev for external financing at 135.7 bln euro in 2026-2027, of which more than 80 bln euro will be allocated for weapons procurement, on condition that combat operations in Ukraine will end in 2026.