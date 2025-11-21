Hungarian PM rejects European Commission chief’s proposal on Ukraine funding

BUDAPEST, November 21. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has written a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, completely rejecting her initiative for the EU to provide 135 billion euros in additional financial aid to Ukraine.

According to the Hungarian premier, the letter will be sent to Brussels shortly. Orban told the Kossuth radio station that he was waiting for Hungarian Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka to return from a trip to the US in order to discuss a response to von der Leyen’s initiative. "Apart from my rejection of the European Commission president’s proposal, my letter also contains our counter-proposals on the issue," he said.

Orban pointed out that the European Commission’s plan suggested three options for allocating 135 billion euros for Ukraine: the use of Russia’s assets frozen in the West, grants paid for from EU member states’ budgets or their common loan. In Orban’s view, none of the options holds up to criticism. In particular, the seizure of Russian assets "will definitely deal a blow to the entire global economic system, the global currency management system, and its European component," the Hungarian prime minister warned.

He also criticized the European Commission for attempting to allocate additional funds to Ukraine amid a major corruption scandal involving "the military mafia" that had misappropriated Europeans’ money. Meanwhile, Brussels cannot even obtain a report on how the money sent to Kiev was used, as the EU has no dedicated oversight mechanism, Orban added.

Basically, he believes that the European Commission’s plan on funding Ukraine is aimed at prolonging the ongoing conflict, while the European Union should rather support efforts to find a peaceful solution, "and turn off the path that has led its policy in a dead-end," the Hungarian premier concluded.