US receives Ukrainian official’s endorsement on most points of Ukraine plan — NYP

NEW YORK, November 21. /TASS/. The US administration has received "positive feedback" from Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Rustem Umerov regarding new US proposals for settling the Ukrainian conflict, but the Kiev authorities have not given their full consent to the plan as a whole, the New York Post newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to them, the US side received "positive feedback" from Umerov during consultations with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami, Florida. However, US officials did not say that Kiev had approved the agreement. "The plan was drawn up immediately following discussions with one of the most senior members of Zelensky’s administration, Umerov," one of the officials told NYP. "So Umerov agreed to the majority of this plan, and he made several modifications to it, which we included and presented it to Zelensky."

"I don’t want to say that [Kiev] full-heartedly <…> agreed to it and they’re ready to sign off. They agreed to the majority of the plan," a representative of the US administration added.

On Friday, Umerov called reports about the approval or removal of points in the US plan for settling the Ukrainian conflict inaccurate.

New US plan

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff were in contact with both Russia and Ukraine regarding the peace plan floated by Washington.

Western media outlets pointed out that under the US proposals, Kiev would abandon claims to certain territories in exchange for US security guarantees.

On November 19, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question that Moscow and Washington weren’t working on any new elements regarding the Ukrainian settlement that could be added to the agreements that President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States reached in Alaska.