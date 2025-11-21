US plan for Ukraine does not provide for US interference — agency

NEW YORK, November 21. /TASS/. The agreement on security guarantees that Washington has offered to Kiev does not obligate the United States or European allies to intervene on Ukraine's behalf, the Associated Press reported, citing a US official.

However, the document says that they would "determine the measures necessary to restore security."

The Axios news website reported earlier that the US had presented the Ukrainians with another draft agreement alongside its 28-point plan. The document "includes a security guarantee modeled on NATO's Article 5."

According to Axios the document states that any future "significant, deliberate, and sustained armed attack" by Russia on Ukraine "shall be regarded as an attack threatening the peace and security of the transatlantic community," and the US and its allies will respond accordingly, including through military force. In such an event, the US president will, "after immediate consultations with Ukraine, NATO, and European partners, determine the measures necessary to restore security." "These measures may include armed force, intelligence and logistical assistance, economic and diplomatic actions, and other steps judged appropriate. A joint assessment mechanism with NATO and Ukraine will evaluate any claimed breach," the document adds.