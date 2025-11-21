US ready to amend plan on Ukraine, but expects Kiev’s serious attitude — Axios

WASHINGTON, November 21. /TASS/. The Washington administration is ready to introduce changes into its Ukrainian conflict settlement plan in the process of discussions, but expects Kiev to show a serious attitude, Axios wrote.

A US administration official said Washington viewed the plan as a "live document" that can be changed based on consultations with the sides.

The portal also published all 28 points of the plan. The report says that their authenticity was confirmed by US and Ukrainian officials.

Its provisions coincide with the alleged translation of the document into Ukrainian, published earlier in the day by Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia).

One of the provisions, published by Axios, says that "the United States and Russia will agree to extend the validity of treaties on the non-proliferation and control of nuclear weapons, including the START I Treaty."

Another one stipulates that "Ukraine will hold elections in 100 days" after the plan is approved.

The US also suggests that the Zaporzhye Nuclear Power Plant be launched under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the electricity produced be distributed equally between Russia and Ukraine.

The document also includes an invitation to Russia to rejoin the Group of Eight (G8).

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question on November 19 that Moscow and Washington were not working on any new initiatives regarding the Ukrainian settlement beyond the agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in Alaska.