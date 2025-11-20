MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky, at a meeting with lawmakers from the ruling Servant of the People party, refused to dismiss head of his office Andrey Yermak amid a corruption scandal, several deputies reported.

"As I said, they are not even thinking of dismissing Yermak," Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a Golos party representative, wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (listed as a terrorist and extremist by Russia's Federal Service for Financial Monitoring), Zelensky said at a meeting with the faction that "no one is going anywhere." In addition, a source in the Servant of the People party told the Obschestvennoye news outlet following a meeting with Zelensky that Yermak will retain his post.