Rubio to talk to EU about Washington's plan for Ukraine on November 21 — WSJ

NEW YORK, November 20. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio intends to discuss America’s new plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine with European officials on Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to it, Rubio, who is also the president’s advisor on national security, will talk to senior European officials responsible for national security.

The story says that several senior European diplomats expressed hope that they would be given the opportunity to voice concerns about any plans to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

Under the American plan, as reported by the Western media, the United States and other countries will have to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories that Ukraine will have to give up. In return, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone will be created and Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn from those areas. Axios portal added, quoting an unnamed American official, that the line of contact between Russia and Ukraine in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will be frozen, and Russia will have to return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army will be significantly reduced and will lose long-range weapons. The plan bans the deployment of foreign troops and ensures state status for the Russian language. Bloomberg said sanctions against Russia will also be lifted.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS that there were no new developments in the Ukrainian settlement in addition to the agreements reached in Alaska by the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.