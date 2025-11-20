EU may include ban on Russian oil supplies into 20th package of sanctions — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, November 20. /TASS/. The European Union is considering proposals to include the ban on Russian oil supplies and cooperation with Russia in the nuclear energy sphere to the 20th package of sanctions, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

Certain politicians in the European Union are now demonstrating "great energy in respect of preparing the 20th package, although the 19th package was approved with difficulty," the minister said in the talk with Hungarian journalists streamed by M1 television.

"Zealous supporters of the sanctions policy made it clear that the 20th package should comprise the ban on oil supplies from Russia and even the ban on nuclear cooperation with Russia," he added.

Such proposals "completely contradict national interests of Hungary," the minister stressed. "There will be no energy security of Hungary, there will be no reduction in utilities’ costs without cooperation with Russia in oil and nuclear spheres. If cooperation with Russia in nuclear and oil spheres has to be rejected, then electricity bills of Hungarian households will grow threefold," Szijjarto added.