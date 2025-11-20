Over 20,000 children killed in Gaza since October 2023 — local authorities

CAIRO, November 20. /TASS/. Since the launch of military operations in Gaza in October 2023, more than 20,000 children have died as a result of the fighting, a figure released by the enclave's authorities via their Telegram channel shows.

The press service specified that the fatalities include at least 1,015 infants under one year old and 450 newborns. Close to 154 minors have perished due to starvation, while approximately 56,000 children have lost one or both parents.

The authorities in Gaza hold Israel responsible for the tragedy, while urging international organizations to guarantee protection and deliver essential aid to the children of Gaza.

Tensions in the Middle East intensified dramatically following an incursion into Israeli territory by armed supporters of the Palestinian movement Hamas from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023; this attack led to the deaths of inhabitants in border settlements and the seizure of more than 250 hostages. The militants characterized their assault as a response to Israeli operations targeting the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. In response, Israel initiated a comprehensive military operation in the enclave, with the stated objectives of dismantling Hamas's military and political infrastructure and securing the release of all hostages. The most recent data from the Gaza Health Ministry indicates that the overall Palestinian death toll in the enclave has surpassed 69,000, with injuries exceeding 170,000.

On October 6 of this year, Israeli and Hamas delegations resumed indirect negotiations concerning the resolution of the Gaza conflict, with mediation provided by Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey. On October 9, the conflicting parties signed an agreement to enact the first phase of a peace plan originally proposed by US President Donald Trump. A ceasefire agreement for Gaza subsequently came into force on October 10.