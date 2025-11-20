German foreign minister expects Kiev, EU role in Ukraine peace talks

BRUSSELS, November 20. /TASS/. Peace negotiations on Ukraine must include both Kiev and the EU, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told journalists as he arrived at an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

"All negotiations on a ceasefire and Ukraine’s future peaceful development can only take place with Ukraine. And Europe will be involved," Wadephul said. He added that Germany welcomes "any initiative aimed at launching a negotiation process," but stressed that Russia must allegedly agree to a ceasefire without preconditions.

The minister said issues such as potential reductions in the size of Ukraine’s armed forces must be discussed directly with Kiev. "The goal must be a security architecture that first and foremost ensures Ukraine can live securely in the future," he said. "It must be clear that Ukraine will retain its sovereignty—in whatever territorial configuration. This must be negotiated on equal terms. And it matters not only for Ukraine, but for Europe as well."

Wadephul reiterated that Berlin expects to be involved in shaping any peace proposals. "I will make it clear that everything happening now requires our participation in discussing these ideas. Europe must be involved," he said.

On US plan

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is developing settlement proposals that take into account the positions of both Moscow and Kiev. Western media, citing unnamed sources, earlier reported that the United States is drafting a new Ukraine peace plan and consulting with Russia on it.

According to Axios, the US proposal would involve Kiev relinquishing claims to certain territories in exchange for American security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe. NBC News said President Donald Trump approved a new 28-point plan earlier this week. The Wall Street Journal reported that the plan also calls for Ukraine to defer NATO membership aspirations for several years.

On November 19, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that Moscow had received no official information from Washington regarding any such agreements. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously told TASS that Russia and the US were not developing new approaches beyond the understandings reached by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska.