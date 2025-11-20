IAEA governors order Iran to open access to destroyed facilities — diplomatic source

VIENNA, November 20. /TASS/. The board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has adopted a resolution ordering Iran to provide agency inspectors with access to the nuclear facilities attacked in June, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"Yes, in fact, the resolution requires Iran to grant access, including to the destroyed facilities," he said.

On September 9, Iran and the IAEA signed an agreement to resume cooperation, suspended after the June attacks by Israel and the United States. The lack of condemnation from the IAEA against Israel and the US did not go over well with Iran. Iranian foreign minister promised to sever all contacts with the agency anew if any hostile actions against the republic are resumed.

On September 20, the Iranian Security Council suspended cooperation between Iran and the IAEA over the actions of the "Eurotroika" nations (Great Britain, Germany and France) aimed at restoring anti-Iranian sanctions of the UN Security Council.

On November 19, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said he was in regular contact with Iran to resume the agency's full inspection activities.