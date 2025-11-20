Pakistani army maintains combat readiness due to risk of war with India — defense minister

ISLAMABAD, November 20. /TASS/. Pakistan’s army maintains the highest level of combat readiness due to the risk of a full-scale war with India, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said.

"Pakistan cannot rule out the possibility of an all-out war with India due to New Delhi’s unpredictable strategy," the minister said in an interview with the local TV channel Samaa TV. "Our army is at maximum combat readiness."

The minister called for vigilance. "We are not ignoring India’s actions and do not trust it under any circumstances," Asif added.

Earlier, the defense minister stated that "any future Indian aggression would provoke a harsher response from Pakistan" than its reaction to India’s Sindoor military operation conducted in May.

Since India and Pakistan gained independence, three full-scale wars have broken out between the neighboring states – in 1947, 1965 and 1971.

Relations between India and Pakistan intensified again following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 25 Indian citizens and one Nepalese national. New Delhi stated it had evidence of the involvement of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence in the attack. During the night of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, striking targets in Pakistan and the part of Kashmir under its control where terrorists were based. Pakistan carried out retaliatory strikes. On May 10, India and Pakistan announced a complete ceasefire. Indian officials noted that Operation Sindoor was suspended, but not terminated.