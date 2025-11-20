LONDON, November 20. /TASS/. The US plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine envisages a reduction in the number of Ukrainian troops to 40% of the current level, The Economist reports, citing sources.

The Economist correspondent Oliver Carroll wrote on the X social media platform earlier that the Ukrainian army was expected to be reduced by 2.5 times.

The media outlet confirmed The Telegraph’s report that the US had timed the plan to coincide with a corruption scandal in Ukraine, which had weakened Vladimir Zelensky’s position.

"It is unclear how widely the proposal was circulated within the Trump administration, or whether it was chiefly a personal initiative" by US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, The Economist notes.

Meanwhile, Moscow has received no official information from the US about any "agreements" on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

Moscow and Washington aren’t working on any new elements regarding the Ukrainian settlement that could be added to the agreements that President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States reached in Alaska.