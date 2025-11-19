BUDAPEST, November 19. /TASS/. A Hungarian non-governmental organization, the Hungarian Community for Peace, has voiced its support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s idea to create a new security architecture in Europe that will take Russia’s interests into account.

"The main reason for the war in Ukraine lies precisely in the fact that the West rejected the legitimate Russian demands," the document says.

Its authors recalled that in December 2021, Russia forwarded its proposal on security guarantees to the United States and NATO, which included a request for a legally binding commitment from the North Atlantic Alliance to stop its eastward expansion. In late January 2022, Washington and Brussels gave their written responses to Moscow, saying that the West will not concede to Moscow’s key demands.

From the very start, the Hungarian Community for Peace viewed Russia’s demands as legitimate, and now "considers it important that Viktor Orban realizes that the end of the war in Ukraine is closely related to a new European security system." During a recent interview with CEO of media group Axel Springer SE Mathias Dopfner, the Hungarian premier said that if the West suggests to Russia a security framework that takes the interests of all parties into account, the conflict in Ukraine will be over.

"We agree with him," the Hungarian Community for Peace said. "A just and lasting peace is not possible without Ukraine becoming neutral, this requires international recognition, and that depends on an East-West compromise."

"Orban hinted for the first time that the legitimacy of the Russian demands presented to NATO in December 2021 can no longer be denied," the NGO said.

In its opinion, there is still a long way to go to satisfy Russia’s demands, but the prime minister "has recognized that the security of neither Hungary nor its NATO allies is guaranteed if the Russians are denied the security that NATO demands for itself."

"The recognition of Orb·n is based on a correct assessment of the evolution of the balance of power," the organization said. "As a real policy, it can serve as a reference point for the postponed American-Russian summit in Budapest.".