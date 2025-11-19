Lithuania opens border with Belarus

VILNIUS, November 19. /TASS/. Lithuanian authorities have announced the reopening of the border with Belarus, which had been closed since October 29.

"The evolving situation at the border has enabled us to decide on its reopening," Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic stated during a Cabinet meeting. He emphasized that Lithuania retains the right to reimpose border restrictions should any negative developments arise.

The government is resuming operations at two checkpoints in Medininkai and Salcininkai, while the remaining crossings are set to gradually reopen by 2024. Originally, there were six border points, but now only these two will be operational again. Lithuanian officials noted that preparations for reopening the border are expected to be completed within approximately 24 hours.

The border closure was initially implemented unilaterally on October 29, purportedly to combat tobacco smuggling by air, which Lithuania claimed posed a threat to civil aviation safety. In response, Minsk halted Lithuanian truck traffic across the border, directing over 1,000 vehicles to paid parking areas.