US starts briefing allies on new plan for Ukraine — media

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. The Washington administration has started briefing its European allies and Kiev on a new plan to end the conflict in Ukraine, which it is working on in consultation with Russia, the Axios news website reports, citing sources.

According to a US official, "the White House had started briefing European officials about the new plan, in addition to the Ukrainians." "We think the timing is good for this plan now. But both parties need to be practical and realistic," the official said.

Axios notes that US Special Presidential Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff "is leading the drafting of the plan and has discussed it extensively with" Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential representative for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said. The sources added that Witkoff had been expected to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Turkey on November 19 but "postponed his trip."

According to Axios, the plan falls "into four general buckets," including "peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future US relations with Russia and Ukraine."

According to a White House official, US President Donald Trump believes that there is a chance to end the conflict if the parties show flexibility.