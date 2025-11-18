French aviation expert questions feasibility of sending 100 Rafale jets to Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The French defense sector does not have sufficient production capacities to produce 100 Rafale fighter jets for Ukraine within the agreed upon timeframe, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre has told TASS.

"This is simply impossible," the analyst said.

In his words, Dassault Aviation can produce 2-2.5 planes per month, working ten months a year. Even taking into consideration the new production facility that opened in Pontoise in September, its overall maximum output may grow only to four aircraft per month.

"Even if it were to produce three planes a month, it would take 34 months, assuming France gave Ukraine every plane it made. But France has other customers, such as India," the expert said.

The expert added that the French Air Force also needs 230 planes, as was earlier confirmed by its commander.

"This aircraft is very expensive, it sells well, but production volumes are insufficient," he said.