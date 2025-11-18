ATHENS, November 18. /TASS/. The Panhellenic Movement of Greek-Russian Friendship (Pakief) party believes that by supplying Ukraine with American LNG and its own weapons, Greece is weakening its own national defense, even amid threats from Turkey in the Aegean Sea.

"We will supply American gas to Ukraine without knowing who will pay for it (probably ourselves), and we will provide a huge number of weapons systems to the tyrant of the Ukrainian people Zelensky as free assistance, weakening our defense capability," the party said in a statement titled Zelensky's Visit to Athens: We Gave Him Free Gas and Weapons Without Getting Anything in Return." The document, signed by Pakief Chairman Yannis Kotsailidis, is posted on the party's website.

Pakief says that Vladimir Zelensky, who visited Athens on November 16, did not make a single statement on the Cyprus conflict, the situation in the Aegean Sea and Turkey's threats against Greece. Representatives of the gas companies of Greece and Ukraine signed a memorandum of intent in the presence of Zelensky, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle on the supply of American LNG to Ukraine from December 2025 to March 2026.

Gas supplies

According to Pakief, Zelensky's "highly publicized visit" to Athens "did not bring Greece any significant results."

"The agreement on the supply of American natural gas to Ukraine, which has already existed since the recent Transatlantic Energy Cooperation Partnership conference in Athens, is by no means a new phenomenon, because that is why we agreed to a vertical gas pipeline [from Greece to Ukraine]. The new element concerns, on the one hand, exclusive supplies to Ukraine. Initially we were told that the vertical gas pipeline would become an energy hub and would transport American gas throughout Central Europe, now we are told that Greece will serve as a simple transshipment station for Ukraine and only in the future, possibly, an energy hub," the document says.

The party noted that at the same time, starting in December, an LNG transportation route from Greece to Ukraine by road will be launched, without specifying the details of the agreement or what benefits it will bring to Greece.

According to Pakief, the Greek opposition parties "tacitly accept all the decisions" of Mitsotakis, instead of "condemning the new enslavement of Greece to follow in the wake of the policies of the United States and its belligerent European allies.

"We, Pakief, with all the forces at our disposal, categorically condemn the policy of Mitsotakis and the prevailing political system as destructive to our national interests and clearly declare that there is another way - the path of a multidimensional, independent and beneficial foreign policy for the country, the main axis of which is cooperation with our historical ally and friend, Russia. It's never too late [to follow this path]," the party concluded.