Mexican president rules out US military intervention on its soil

MEXICO CITY, November 18. /TASS/. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has reassured that there will be no US strikes on Mexican territory.

"I have mentioned this (US’ potential strikes on Mexico’s territory - TASS) many times in my phone calls with [US] President [Donald] Trump. He repeatedly said, 'We offer you the United States’ military intervention in Mexico, everything that is needed to fight criminal groups.' I told him each time that we can cooperate and that they can help us by sharing any information, but we make the moves on our territory and reject any interference by any foreign government," she told a daily news conference.

"We spoke about this with the Department of State, with [Secretary] Marco Rubio, and they got the message. Our understanding with them is based on cooperation and coordination," she added.

She recalled that the United States once said that it was ready to offer law enforcement support if the Mexican side asked for that. "We will not ask because we don’t want a foreign government to intervene. We have cooperation and coordination, but no subordination. And we cannot tolerate interference," Sheinbaum pledged.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he saw nothing wrong with delivering strikes on Mexico if they are necessary for combating drug cartels and stopping the flow of illegal substances into the United States.