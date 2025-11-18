Yermak’s dismissal could trigger domino effect in Zelensky’s command — media

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. If Vladimir Zelensky decides to dismiss his chief of staff Andrey Yermak, it will trigger a domino effect and disrupt the entire chain of command in the country, Strana media outlet reports.

According to the outlet’s information, political circles are sceptical about Yermak’s dismissal as he is a key figure in the entire power system. At the same time, the possibility of this decision is not completely ruled out.

"Undoubtedly, by dismissing Yermak, Zelensky would risk triggering a domino effect and practically losing control over the entire chain of command. Yermak is the cornerstone of a large number of issues, both in domestic and foreign policy. <...> If they get rid of Yermak, then the entire hierarchy of government and security agencies will come to a standstill," the outlet’s source in political circles said.

According to Strana, once Zelensky’s head of office is dismissed, the Cabinet of Ministers is very likely to follow, since the majority of the ministers, including Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, are "Yermak’s extensions." The outlet’s source also noted that the mono-majority in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) will collapse too: "At least 50-70 Servant of the People MPs, or even more, might switch sides and join those who are currently attacking Zelensky."

The source stressed that if this happens, Zelensky will have but a "deliberative vote" in Parliament and lose control over the government. "Thus, Yermak’s resignation will mean a significant step toward turning Zelensky into ‘the Queen of England’," he concluded.

On Monday, the European Solidarity party and the Golos party urged Zelensky to fire Yermak, dismiss the government, form a new coalition in parliament with more than just the Servant of the People party, and appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers. As the newspaper Ukrainskaya Pravda reported, Zelensky’s allies support Yermak’s dismissal in light of the scandal involving businessman Timur Mindich.