MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Prisoner of war Vladislav Muzyka from the 33rd separate assault Regiment of the Ukrainian army says there are no men left in Ukrainian villages due to forced mobilization, according to a video made available to TASS.

"Most people are hiding, and the recruitment center catches people on the street. They'll catch you, beat you, and take you away. Many people are hiding, running away. It's not normal, of course, that there's no one in the villages. Everyone was forced out, everyone was taken [to the front]," said the prisoner.

He noted that he was also mobilized, despite medical contraindications. The prisoner also spoke about corruption in Ukraine.

"He (Vladimir Zelensky - TASS) is only lying that everything will be fine. But in fact, Europe is giving the most money now, and where is it going? [Zelensky] says [that] it’s going to the army, but it doesn’t even reach the army. He steals everything and promises something. They have ruined Ukraine," Muzyka said.

General mobilization began in Ukraine in February 2022 and has been repeatedly extended. Due to the critical shortage of people in the army, military enlistment officers are intensifying raids in public places and beating detainees. Men of military age are trying to leave the country by any means, often risking their lives. At the end of August, Ukrainian army officer Yury Bereza proposed to mobilize men and women from the age of 18.